Taliban Announce 'general Amnesty' For Govt Officials: Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban.

