UrduPoint.com

Taliban Ban Afghan Women From Gyms And Public Baths

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs.

Women are increasingly being squeezed out of public life since the Taliban's return last year. Most female government workers have lost their jobs -- or are being paid a pittance to stay at home -- while women are also barred from travelling without a male relative, and must cover up with a burqa or hijab when out of the home.

Schools for teenage girls have also been shuttered across most of the country since the Taliban's August 2021 return.

"Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP.

He said "hammams" -- traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by gender -- were now also off limits.

"Currently, every house has a bathroom in it, so it won't be any issue for the women," he said.

Sana, 23, a university student, gave a different explanation.

"The main reason for closing the doors of parks, gyms and hammams lies in the anti-women ideology of the Taliban," she told AFP.

"Afghanistan today has turned into a dungeon for women. They want to send women to a black hole.

"Today, with the closure of these facilities, women are completely imprisoned in a home's four walls." One video clip circulating on social media -- which could not immediately be verified -- showed a group of women, backs to the camera, lamenting the gym ban.

"It's a women-only gym -- the teachers and trainers are all women," a voice says, breaking with emotion.

"You can't just ban us from everything. Do we not have the right to anything at all?" Activists have said the increasing restrictions on women are an attempt to stop them from gathering to organise opposition to the Taliban's rule.

Small groups of women have staged frequent flash protests in Kabul and other major cities, risking the wrath of Taliban officials who have beaten and detained them.

The United Nations this month voiced concern after the Taliban disrupted a press conference in the capital, submitting female participants to body searches and detaining the event organiser and several others.

"I have been to parks and hammams many times, it always gave me joy," said 19-year-old Fatima.

"I never thought my presence in hammams or gyms could be an issue for anyone."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Social Media Student Male August Women Sunday Event All From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

12 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

21 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.