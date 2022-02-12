Taliban blasts seizure of Afghan assets as US 'moral decay'

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Taliban on Friday lashed out at Washington for seizing $7 billion in assets of Afghanistan's previous government, branding the move a theft reflecting the "moral decay" of the United States.

"The theft and seizure of money held/frozen by the United States of the Afghan people represents the lowest level of human and moral decay of a country and a nation," Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter regarding President Joe Biden's announcement of formal seizure of the funds through an executive order.