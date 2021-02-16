UrduPoint.com
Taliban Call On US To Honour Withdrawal Deal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Taliban on Tuesday urged the US to honour a landmark withdrawal deal under which all foreign troops would exit Afghanistan in the coming months, even as violence continues to rage in the war-ravaged nation.

In an 11-point statement, the insurgent group called for the Americans to stick to the agreement ironed out in Qatar last year that paved the way for ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government.

"We urge the American side to remain committed to the full implementation of this accord," wrote the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in an open letter addressed to the American public.

"It is the responsibility and in the interest of all to bring an end to this war, and the implementation of the Doha agreement is the most effective way of ending it."The statement comes a day ahead of a major NATO summit where the alliance is set to hold its highest-level talks since US President Joe Biden took office vowing to work more closely with allies after four years of tensions under Donald Trump.

