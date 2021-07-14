UrduPoint.com
Taliban Capture Key Afghan Border Crossing With Pakistan: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Taliban capture key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan: spokesman

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban said Wednesday they had captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal.

"The (Taliban) Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar. With this, the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control," a Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

