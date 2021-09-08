UrduPoint.com

Taliban Cement Power With Announcement Of Top Govt Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:40 AM

Taliban cement power with announcement of top govt leaders

Kabul, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban announced the top members of their government on Tuesday, in a move that will cement their power over Afghanistan and set the tone of their new rule just days after a chaotic US troop pullout.

The Islamist hardliners, who swept into Kabul on August 15 following a lightning offensive that decimated the former Afghan army, had pledged a more "inclusive" brand of rule than in their first stint in power in 1996-2001.

They have nonetheless made it clear that they will stamp out any insurgency, and on Tuesday they fired shots into the air to disperse hundreds of people who had gathered at several rallies in Kabul in a sign of defiance against a movement remembered for their brutal and oppressive rule.

On Tuesday evening, chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference that the new government would be an interim one, and that Taliban veteran Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund would serve as its new acting prime minister.

He had served as deputy foreign minister under the Taliban's old regime, and is on a UN blacklist.

Mujahid also said that Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader. Previously he served as the head of his movement's political office, overseeing the signing in 2020 of the US withdrawal agreement.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was named defence minister, while the position of interior minister was given to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the feared Haqqani network who also doubled up as a Taliban deputy leader.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Defence Minister Army United Nations Interior Minister Haqqani Network August 2020 Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

4 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.