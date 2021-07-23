UrduPoint.com
Taliban Claim Of Controlling 90% Of Afghan Border Is 'absolute Lie': Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': Govt

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban's claim to hold 90 percent of Afghanistan's borders is an "absolute lie," the defence ministry said Friday, insisting government forces were in control of the frontiers.

"It is baseless propaganda," deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Defence Fawad Aman told AFP, a day after the insurgents made the claim, which was not possible to independently verify.

