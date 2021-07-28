UrduPoint.com
Taliban Delegation Visits China For Talks With Officials: Insurgent Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:01 PM

Taliban delegation visits China for talks with officials: insurgent spokesman

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A top-level delegation of Taliban negotiators is in China for talks, an insurgent spokesman said Wednesday, as the Islamic group continues a sweeping offensive across Afghanistan -- including areas along their shared border.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem, who is part of the delegation, told AFP the insurgent leaders met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the start of the two-day visit.

