UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Do Not Want Fighting Inside Afghan Cities: Senior Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Taliban do not want fighting inside Afghan cities: senior leader

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban do not want to engage in fighting inside Afghanistan's cities, a senior leader and peace negotiator said Tuesday, as the militant group wages a dizzying offensive across the countryside.

"Now that the fighting from mountains and deserts has reached the doors of the cities, Mujahiddin don't want fighting inside the city," Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a message tweeted by a Taliban spokesman.

us/ecl/axn

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan From

Recent Stories

Official visit of the head of the external policy ..

15 minutes ago

Completion of 19-year to 'Devdas':Shah Rukh Khan s ..

17 minutes ago

Win a CAR with TECNO Spark Promotion

30 minutes ago

Sarfraz Ahmed buys sacrificial animals for Eid-ul- ..

32 minutes ago

PM’s aide on Energy develops ‘differences’ w ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses gradual decline in Coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.