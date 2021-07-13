Taliban do not want fighting inside Afghan cities: senior leader

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban do not want to engage in fighting inside Afghanistan's cities, a senior leader and peace negotiator said Tuesday, as the militant group wages a dizzying offensive across the countryside.

"Now that the fighting from mountains and deserts has reached the doors of the cities, Mujahiddin don't want fighting inside the city," Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a message tweeted by a Taliban spokesman.

