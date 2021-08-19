Taliban facilitating US passport holders to get to Kabul airport: top US general

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban are allowing US citizens in Afghanistan to travel to the Kabul airport in order to leave the country, US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said Wednesday.

"The Taliban are facilitating the safe passage to the airport for American citizens. That is US passport holders," Milley said.

