Taliban Form A Committee To Address Issues Of Media Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:40 PM

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban on Sunday have constituted a three-member committee aiming at to address difficulties being faced by media persons during media coverage in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

The committee comprised of three members including a member of the Cultural Commission, one member from Union of Journalists and media outlets and one member from the Kabul Police Department, said Suhail Shaheen in his twitter message.

The committee will facilitate the local as well the foreign journalists whose number are increasing with each passing day after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban without firing a single bullet on August 15, 2021.

