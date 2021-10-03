UrduPoint.com

Taliban Holds Victory Rally Outside Kabul As They Consolidate Rule

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Taliban holds victory rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Kohdaman, Afghanistan, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally outside Kabul on Sunday, in a show of strength as they consolidate their rule of Afghanistan.

No foreign government has yet recognised the new rule, but their hold on power within the country is all but unchallenged seven weeks after they took the capital.

Earlier protests against the Taliban's "interim government" -- many led by women -- have dwindled since a ban on unauthorised demonstrations, but Sunday's official victory gathering in Kohdaman township in the hilly outskirts of the capital was attended by 1,500 men and boys.

"This is the day we waited for," said Khalil Haqqani, the new minister for refugees who in 2011 was named as a designated terrorist by the United States with a $5 million bounty on his head.

He is a prominent leader of the Haqqani militant network founded by his brother Jalaluddin.

"We have achieved our goal, but it requires protection," he said, with his rifle leaning against the lectern, boasting that the country has a "bright future" despite being shunned by international donors.

"My advice to the world is that they leave Afghanistan to Afghanistan." Leading Taliban officials and commanders addressed an audience sat in rows of chairs under awnings, celebrating victory over the United States and praising suicide bombers.

One speaker urged the crowd to "respect elders".

Another introduced as Rahmatullah, from nearby Mir Bacha Kot, said the Taliban's victory was "the result of those youths who stood in queues to register for suicide attacks".

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Suicide United States Women Sunday All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

16 minutes ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

16 minutes ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

46 minutes ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

59 minutes ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.