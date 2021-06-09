Taliban kill 10 mine-clearing workers: Afghan interior ministry

Kabul, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Taliban shot dead at least 10 mine-clearing workers in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, the interior ministry and a provincial official said Wednesday, in the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country.

"The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency... and started shooting everyone," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.