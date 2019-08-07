Taliban kill at least 14, wound 145 in Kabul blast

Kabul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 145 wounded in a massive Taliban bomb blast Wednesday in Kabul, even as insurgents appear to be closing in on an peace deal with the United States.

The bloodshed in Afghanistan's capital came during an ongoing surge in attacks across the country, where more than 1,500 people were killed or wounded last month alone, according to the UN.

A huge plume of black smoke rose over western Kabul following a massive explosion at the entrance to a police compound at around 9:00 am (0430 GMT).

The Afghan interior ministry said a car bomb caused the explosion, but the Taliban, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said it was a much larger truck bomb. An Afghan security official also told AFP it was a truck bomb.

Images on social media showed toppled blast walls surrounding several largely destroyed buildings.

Afghan authorities said at least 10 civilians and four police officers had been killed. Another 145 people, including 92 civilians, were wounded.

"As the air cleared, I saw several women crying, desperately looking for their husbands or children near the blast site," local journalist Zakeria Hasani, who lives near the police station, told AFP.

Shopkeeper Ahmad Saleh said his store windows had blown out, sending glass flying.

"My head is spinning and still I don't know what has happened but the windows of about 20 shops around one kilometre from the blast site are broken," he said.

The US and the Taliban are meeting in Doha this week for an eighth round of talks aimed at striking a peace deal that would slash the American military presence in Afghanistan.

A deal between the two sides could pave the way for direct talks between the government of President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban, although the insurgents view his administration as illegitimate.

Washington's peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who on Monday cited "excellent progress" in the talks, condemned the "indiscriminate" attack on civilians.

"The focus should be on immediately reducing violence as we move closer to intra-Afghan negotiations that will produce a political roadmap and a permanent ceasefire," he said on Twitter.

The attack came after the Taliban warned Afghans on Tuesday to keep away from public gatherings ahead of the presidential election planned for September 28.

The Taliban ordered their fighters to "stand against" the polls.

Previous elections have been rocked by frequent attacks by militants trying to undermine Afghanistan's fragile democracy.

More than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded in the Afghan conflict in July, according to the United Nations -- the highest monthly toll so far this year and the worst single month since May 2017.