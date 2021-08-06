Taliban kill top Afghan government media official as fighting rages

Kabul, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban shot dead the head of the Afghan government's media information centre Friday near a mosque in the capital, days after warning they would target senior administration figures in retaliation for increased air strikes.

The assassination of one of the government's leading voices follows another bloody day of fighting in Afghanistan as the war spills into Kabul for the first time in months.

It also comes hours before the UN Security Council meets in New York to discuss the conflict.

"Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan," interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said of the death of Dawa Khan Menapal.

Menapal was popular in Kabul's tight-knit media community, and known for pillorying the Taliban on social media -- even jokingly at times.

Former presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said he was "utterly shocked and devastated".

"We lost another great soul," he added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the death, with spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid sending a message to media saying "he was killed in a special attack carried out by mujahideen".