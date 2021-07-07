Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital Qala-i-Naw: local officials

Herat, Afghanistan, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban on Wednesday launched their first assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan, since waging a major offensive against government forces, local officials said.

Fierce fighting has erupted in the western city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, after the militants captured all the surrounding districts of the province.

"The enemy has entered the city, all the districts have fallen. The fighting has started inside the city," Badghis governor Hessamuddin Shams told reporters in a text message.