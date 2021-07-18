UrduPoint.com
Taliban Leader 'favours Political Settlement' To Afghan Conflict: Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Taliban leader 'favours political settlement' to Afghan conflict: statement

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada on Sunday said he "strenuously favours" a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan even as the Islamist movement has launched a sweeping offensive across the country.

"In spite of the military gains and advances, the Islamic Emirate strenuously favors a political settlement in the country, and every opportunity for the establishment of an Islamic system, peace and security that presents itself will be made use of by the Islamic Emirate," Akhundzada said in a message released ahead of next week's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

