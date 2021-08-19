Taliban must stop attacking, harassing media: press group

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban must stop attacking journalists covering the group's takeover of Afghanistan and allow them to operate freely, a US-based press watchdog said Wednesday.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that according to reporters and media representatives, Taliban have raided the homes of at least four media workers in the country, including three employees of German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle who have gone into hiding.

The CPJ said it is also investigating reports that Taliban militants beat at least two journalists in the eastern city of Jalalabad while they were covering a protest against the takeover.

"The Taliban needs to stand by its public commitment to allow a free and independent media at a time when Afghanistan's people desperately need accurate news and information," said CPJ Asia program coordinator Steven Butler.

"The Taliban must cease searching the homes of journalists, commit to ending the use of violence against them, and allow them to operate freely and without interference.

" The demand comes as US media outlets are urging President Joe Biden's administration to help protect Afghan journalists seeking to flee as the Taliban tighten their grip in the country.

The publishers of the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal sent Biden a letter Monday seeking aid, including safe passage out of the country, for Afghan journalists and their families who have been working for the US media organizations.

In a first official news conference in Kabul on Tuesday, a Taliban spokesman said private media outlets "can continue to be free and independent," according to the CPJ.

At the same time, the spokesman also stressed that journalists should refrain from working "against national values."The CPJ said suspected Taliban militants on August 9 shot and killed Toofan Omar, a manager of the privately owned radio station Paktia Ghag Radio, and kidnapped a reporter for privately owned news channel Gharghasht tv.