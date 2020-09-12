UrduPoint.com
Taliban Negotiator Calls For Afghanistan 'Islamic System'

Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

Taliban negotiator calls for Afghanistan 'Islamic system'

Doha, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Taliban's political leader reiterated his group's demand for Afghanistan to adopt an "Islamic system" as peace talks with the Afghan government began in Doha.

"I want all to consider islam in their negotiations and agreements and not to sacrifice Islam to personal interests," said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban co-founder who spent eight years in Pakistani custody, adding that he wanted an "Islamic system" in Afghanistan.

