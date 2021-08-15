UrduPoint.com

Taliban On Outskirts Of Afghan Capital, Poised To Take Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Taliban on outskirts of Afghan capital, poised to take power

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban was on the brink of total victory in Afghanistan on Sunday, with its fighters ordered to wait on the outskirts of the capital and the government conceding it was preparing for a "transfer of power".

The Taliban's militants surrounded Kabul following an astonishing rout of government forces and warlord militias achieved in just 10 days.

The fall of Kabul would see the hardline Islamic group take back power two decades after US-led forces toppled it in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted as residents reported insurgents on the outskirts of the city.

"Until the completion of the transition process, the responsibility for the security of Kabul is with the other side (the Afghan government)".

President Ashraf Ghani -- who most expect to resign in days, if not hours -- conceded as much, and in a video message released to media urged what remains of his security forces to maintain law and order.

There are fears of a security vacuum in the capital as thousands of police and other armed services members have abandoned their posts, uniforms and even weapons.

"It is our responsibility and we will do it in the best possible manner," Ghani said, hours after the Taliban seized two nearby prisons and released thousands of inmates.

"Anyone who thinks about chaos, plunder or looting will be tackled with force," he added.

The government signalled earlier there were negotiations underway to avoid bloodshed in Kabul, and to hand power to the Taliban.

"The Afghan people should not worry... there will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government," Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a recorded speech.

