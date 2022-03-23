UrduPoint.com

Taliban Order Afghan Girls' Schools Shut Hours After Reopening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Taliban order Afghan girls' schools shut hours after reopening

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Taliban ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut Wednesday just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion over the policy reversal by the hardline Islamist group.

"Yes, it's true," Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani told AFP when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

An AFP team was filming at Zarghona High school in the capital Kabul when a teacher entered and ordered everyone to go home.

Crestfallen students, back in class for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, tearfully packed up their belongings and filed out.

The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the new Taliban regime.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Education August All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd March 2022

2 hours ago
 Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for ..

Experts stressed sufficient budget allocation for girls’ education

11 hours ago
 Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

Green Innovators 2022 programme launched in Sindh

11 hours ago
 Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous ..

Pakistan to become economically strong, prosperous country: President

10 hours ago
 International conference on education concludes at ..

International conference on education concludes at SU with recommendations

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>