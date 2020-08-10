UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks After Prisoner Release Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Taliban pledge Afghan peace talks after prisoner release completed

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Taliban said Monday they were ready to hold peace talks with the Afghan government after a contentious prisoner exchange, which authorities said would begin in the next two days.

"Our stance is clear, if the prisoner release is completed, then we are ready for the intra-Afghan talks within a week," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP, adding that the first round of talks will be held in Doha, Qatar.

Thousands of prominent Afghans on Sunday agreed to the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners accused of serious offences, overcoming a key hurdle in starting negotiations.

"The Afghan government will start releasing the 400 Taliban prisoners within two days," National Security Council spokesman Javid Fasial told AFP.

Shaheen said the Taliban delegation would be led by Abbas Stanekzai, who was the group's chief negotiator in talks with Washington ahead of a landmark withdrawal deal signed in February.

The prisoner exchange was a key part of the February deal, which saw Washington agree to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in return for a pledge from the Taliban to hold peace talks with the Kabul government.

The long-delayed peace talks pushed by Washington are aimed at ending the almost two decades old conflict in the country that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Washington Qatar Doha February Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

50 minutes ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

1 hour ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

1 hour ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

1 hour ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.