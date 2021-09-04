UrduPoint.com

Taliban Prepare For Government As Fighting Rages In Panjshir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Taliban prepare for government as fighting rages in Panjshir

Kabul, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban are due to form a government within days despite fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley where forces battling the hardline Islamists say they are enduring "heavy" assaults.

The Islamists face the enormous challenge of shifting gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war.

But they are still battling to extinguish the last flame of resistance in the Panjshir Valley, which held out for a decade against the Soviet Union's occupation and also the Taliban's first rule from 1996-2001.

Late Friday, celebratory gunfire rang out across Kabul as rumours spread that the valley had fallen, but the Taliban made no official claim and a resident told AFP by phone that the reports were false.

Fighters from the National Resistance Front -- made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces -- are understood to have significant weapon stockpiles in the valley, which lies around 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Kabul.

Earlier Friday, Ali Maisam Nazary, a spokesman for the Panjshir resistance who is understood to be outside the valley but in close contact with key leader Ahmad Massoud, said the fighting was "heavy" and that Massoud was "busy defending the valley".

Pro-Taliban Twitter accounts aired video clips purporting to show the new regime's fighters had captured tanks and other heavy military equipment inside the valley.

Taliban and resistance tweets suggested the key district of Paryan had been taken and lost again, but that could also not be independently verified.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Twitter United States From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

49 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

49 minutes ago
 Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

49 minutes ago
 Mali special forces commander held over 2020 polic ..

Mali special forces commander held over 2020 police violence

49 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.