UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Prisoner Release To Be Completed Shortly: Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Taliban prisoner release to be completed shortly: Ghani

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's government will soon complete a Taliban prisoner release that is vital to peace talks with the insurgents getting underway, President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday.

Under the terms of a US-Taliban deal signed in February, Kabul has pledged to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners in a swap that would see the insurgents release 1,000 Afghan security force captives.

Once the swap is done, the two sides have pledged to begin peace talks that could end nearly 19 years of war.

Kabul has already released 3,000 prisoners, with the remainder due to come out shortly, Ghani said.

"The remaining commitment, my colleagues and I have made the decision to release an additional 2,000 prisoners within a very short period. We will announce the date soon," Ghani said in a video interview with a Washington think tank.

Ghani, who this year started his second term after a bitterly contested election that was marred with fraud claims, complained that the Taliban had not been transparent about how many Afghan soldiers they still hold.

"The number keeps shifting. We need clarity regarding the fate of those that are with them and assurance that the last person remaining with them is released," Ghani told the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center and the US Institute for Peace.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter the prisoner release so far was "a positive step" and marked "good progress".

The Taliban and Afghan security forces observed a three-day ceasefire last month and have generally reduced violence across Afghanistan since then in an attempt to set the conditions for peace talks.

Ghani said he would elaborate next steps in the peace process next week and called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" to provide food and medical assistance during the coronavirus crisis.

"In terms of reduction of violence, there has been (one) but the casualty figures still average around 60-70 a day. The number of fatalities unfortunately are averaging 30," he said.

Ghani did not say if the casualties were civilians, fighters or a combination.

Ghani said women would form an important part of eventual peace talk negotiating teams.

Under the US-Taliban deal, American and foreign forces are slated to leave Afghanistan over the coming months.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Peace Talk Washington Twitter Progress Tank February Women Ashraf Ghani Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

1 minute ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

2 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

6 minutes ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.