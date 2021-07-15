UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Propose Ceasefire For Prisoner Release: Afghan Negotiator

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Taliban propose ceasefire for prisoner release: Afghan negotiator

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban have proposed a three-month ceasefire in return for the release of about 7,000 insurgent prisoners held in Afghanistan's jails, a government negotiator involved in peace talks said Thursday.

"It is a big demand," Nader Nadery told reporters, adding the insurgents also wanted the Names of the movement's leaders to be removed from a United Nations blacklist.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations From Government

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

50 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

1 hour ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

1 hour ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.