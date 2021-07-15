Taliban Propose Ceasefire For Prisoner Release: Afghan Negotiator
Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM
Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban have proposed a three-month ceasefire in return for the release of about 7,000 insurgent prisoners held in Afghanistan's jails, a government negotiator involved in peace talks said Thursday.
"It is a big demand," Nader Nadery told reporters, adding the insurgents also wanted the Names of the movement's leaders to be removed from a United Nations blacklist.