Taliban propose ceasefire for prisoner release: Afghan negotiator

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban have proposed a three-month ceasefire in return for the release of about 7,000 insurgent prisoners held in Afghanistan's jails, a government negotiator involved in peace talks said Thursday.

"It is a big demand," Nader Nadery told reporters, adding the insurgents also wanted the Names of the movement's leaders to be removed from a United Nations blacklist.