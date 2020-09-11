UrduPoint.com
Taliban Say Ready To Begin Afghan Peace Talks Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Kabul, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Taliban are ready to begin long-delayed peace talks with Afghan government-backed negotiators on Saturday in Qatar, the insurgent group announced late Thursday.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would like to declare its readiness to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations that shall be held in Qatar on September 12," the Taliban said in a statement.

