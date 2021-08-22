Taliban says 'hundreds' of fighters heading for holdout valley

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban said on Sunday that "hundreds" of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley, one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group.

"Hundreds of Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are heading towards the state of Panjshir to control it, after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully," the group wrote on its Arabic Twitter account.