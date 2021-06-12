UrduPoint.com
Taliban Says Security Of Airports, Embassies To Be 'Afghan Responsibility'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign forces should hold 'no hope' of keeping a military presence in Afghanistan after the US and NATO withdraw troops, the Taliban said Saturday, warning the security of embassies and airports would be the responsibility of Afghans.

It comes as western diplomats and military officials scramble to work out how to provide security for any future civilian presence they keep in the country.

Turkey has reportedly said it is prepared to keep troops in Afghanistan to protect Kabul airport, the main exit route for western diplomats and humanitarian workers.

"Every inch of Afghan soil, its airports and security of foreign embassies and diplomatic offices is the responsibility of the Afghans, consequently no one should hold out hope of keeping military or security presence in our country," a statement issued by the Taliban on Saturday said.

"If anyone does make such a mistake, the Afghan people and the Islamic Emirate shall view them as occupiers and shall take a stance against them," it added.

The United States is in the final stages of completing a military drawdown, alongside NATO forces, by September 11 -- twenty years after they invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban.

