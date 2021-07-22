Taliban seem to have 'strategic momentum' in Afghanistan: top US general

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban appear to have the "strategic momentum" in their sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, but their victory is far from assured, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley, said Wednesday.

The militants now control about half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts, but none of the country's main cities, and Afghan security forces are "consolidating their forces" to protect residents of major cities, Milley told a press conference.

"A Taliban automatic military takeover is not a foregone conclusion," he said.