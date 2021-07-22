UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Seem To Have 'strategic Momentum' In Afghanistan: Top US General

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Taliban seem to have 'strategic momentum' in Afghanistan: top US general

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban appear to have the "strategic momentum" in their sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, but their victory is far from assured, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley, said Wednesday.

The militants now control about half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts, but none of the country's main cities, and Afghan security forces are "consolidating their forces" to protect residents of major cities, Milley told a press conference.

"A Taliban automatic military takeover is not a foregone conclusion," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

41 minutes ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

5 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

8 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

9 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

9 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.