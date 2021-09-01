UrduPoint.com

Taliban Set To Name Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada As Afghanistan' Supreme Leader: NYT

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Taliban set to name Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada as Afghanistan' supreme leader: NYT

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban are close to forming their government, naming Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, as the country's supreme authority, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing a Taliban official.

The announcement, which will also lay out key appointments to the communications and interior ministries, may come as soon as Thursday, the Times said, citing the official who requested anonymity.

According to interviews with Taliban and other sources in Kabul and Kandahar, the newspaper said that Sheikh Haibatullah would be the supreme authority of the new Islamic government, with a theocratic role similar to that of the Iran's supreme leader.

Sheikh Haibatullah has been meeting with other leadership figures in Kandahar this week.

Bloomberg news, citing Bilal Karimi, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, also reported on the plans for the new government, including Sheikh Haibatullah's new role.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban who has served as the group's deputy leader in recent years, was expected to be in charge of day-to-day affairs as head of government, it said.

Baradar acted as the chief negotiator for the group in peace talks with the United States in Qatar, presiding over the agreement that cleared the way for the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Other key positions in the government, according to the Times, are expected to go to Sirajuddin Haqqani, another deputy and an influential operations leader within the movement, and Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob, who is the son of the Taliban movement's founder, Mullah Muhammad Omar.

Still unclear was the role of a leadership shura or council, and whether its membership would fulfill the Taliban's promise of building an inclusive government, the paper said. The question also remains of whether leaders from previous governments, such as Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who have remained in Kabul for talks, will be included.

Other Taliban leaders expected to receive cabinet posts included Sadar Ibrahim, who has functioned as de facto interior minister since the Taliban's takeover, the Times said.

At the same time, the paper said the new government will face huge challenges, including growing humanitarian and economic crises.

It will also be strapped for cash as funds are cut off by the United States and international lenders, as foreign governments debate whether to recognize the Taliban, the report said.

Basic services like electricity are under threat and Afghans have been struggling with a surge in food prices and malnutrition, it was pointed out.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Electricity Iran Interior Minister Qatar Kandahar Same New York United States May From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

1 hour ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.