Taliban set to release 20 prisoners: insurgent spokesman

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Taliban are set to release 20 prisoners in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the group's spokesman said Sunday, in what appeared to be a major breakthrough after the insurgents called off meetings over the issue last week.

"Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul administration will be released," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.