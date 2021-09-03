Taliban spokesman says China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A Taliban spokesman said Friday that China has promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to increase humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the Islamist group's political office in Doha, Qatar, "held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China," spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted.

"The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past... China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for treatment of covid-19," he wrote.