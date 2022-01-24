UrduPoint.com

Taliban Talks In Oslo A 'positive Icebreaking Meeting': Participant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting between the Taliban and Afghan civil society members served as an "icebreaker" Sunday in Oslo, on the eve of talks between the Islamist fundamentalists and Western diplomats, an Afghan participant said.

"It was a positive icebreaking meeting," feminist activist Jamila Afghani told AFP, adding: the "Taliban displayed goodwill. They listened patiently and responded to most of our concerns. Let's see what their actions will be, based on their words".

