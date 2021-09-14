UrduPoint.com

Taliban Thank World For Promised Aid, Urge US To Show 'heart'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Kabul, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the world for pledging hundreds of millions of Dollars in emergency aid to Afghanistan, and urged the United States to show "heart" in future dealings.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the regime's acting foreign minister, told a press conference the Taliban would spend donor money wisely and use it to alleviate poverty.

He was speaking a day after the United Nations said a total of $1.2 billion in aid had been pledged to Afghanistan, which was taken over by the Taliban on August 15.

"The Islamic Emirate will try its best to deliver this aid to the needy people in a completely transparent manner," Muttaqi said.

He also asked Washington to show appreciation for the Taliban allowing the US to complete a troop withdrawal and evacuation of more than 120,000 people last month.

"America is a big country, they need to have a big heart," he said.

