Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday: acting foreign minister

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A Taliban delegation will meet European Union representatives in Doha on Tuesday, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, days after face-to-face talks with the United States.

"Tomorrow we are meeting the EU representatives. We are having positive meetings with representatives of other countries," Muttaqi said on Monday at an event organised by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in the Qatari capital.