Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday: acting minister

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A Taliban delegation will meet European Union representatives in Doha on Tuesday, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, following their first face-to-face talks with the United States.

The Afghans have already met with German government officials and a British parliamentarian, Muttaqi said at an event organised by Qatar's Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies on Monday.

"Tomorrow we are meeting the EU representatives. We are having positive meetings with representatives of other countries," he said in the Qatari capital.

"We want positive relationships with the whole world. We believe in balanced international relations. We believe such a balanced relationship can save Afghanistan from instability," Muttaqi added.

On Saturday and Sunday, they held their first in-person talks with US officials since returning to power. The American side stressed that the meetings did not amount to recognition of the Taliban government.