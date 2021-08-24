UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Stop Terrorism From Afghan Soil Against Pakistan, Other Countries

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Supreme leader of Taliban Mula Hibat Ullah Akhunzada has set up a high level commission to address Pakistan's and world concerns regarding terrorist activities from Afghanistan into Pakistan and other countries.

According to Taliban's spokesperson, the Commission would take steps to stop all banned organizations including Tehreek i Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from their terror activities of using the Afghan soil against other countries.

