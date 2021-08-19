UrduPoint.com

Taliban Violating Promises On Afghans' Access To Airport: US

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Taliban violating promises on Afghans' access to airport: US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States is pressing the Taliban to let Afghans flee through the US-controlled airport after violations of their promises, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday.

"We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport," Sherman told reporters.

sct/st

