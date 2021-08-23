Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban warned on Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies extend the presence of troops in Afghanistan beyond next week, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport.

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations -- the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky news on Monday.

Staying beyond the agreed deadline would be "extending occupation", he added.

The rush to leave Kabul has sparked harrowing scenes and killed at least eight people, some crushed to death while at least one person died after falling from a moving plane.