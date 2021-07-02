UrduPoint.com
Taliban 'welcome And Support' Exit Of Foreign Forces From Bagram: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Taliban 'welcome and support' exit of foreign forces from Bagram: spokesman

Kabul, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban Friday said they "welcome and support" the exit of all US and NATO forces from Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base, a sign of an imminent final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

"Their full withdrawal (from Afghanistan) will pave the way for Afghans to decide about their future between themselves," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

