UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Welcome US Troop Drawdown From Afghanistan As 'good Step'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Taliban welcome US troop drawdown from Afghanistan as 'good step'

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Taliban on Wednesday welcomed the Pentagon's announcement it would soon pull about 2,000 US troops from Afghanistan as a "good step" that will help end the war.

"It is a good step and in the interest of the people of both countries," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told AFP.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war after President Donald Trump pledged to end conflicts abroad.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Pentagon Iraq Trump From

Recent Stories

A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of P ..

24 minutes ago

12th edition of Abu Dhabi Art opens as a virtual f ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

26 minutes ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.