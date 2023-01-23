Talks on problems in bilateral ties will continue with new US envoy

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Russia will continue talks on problems in bilateral ties with the new US ambassador, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The new ambassador will arrive, apparently, and discussions on this topic will continue with her," Ryabkov said at a press briefing.

He was referring to Lynne Tracy, the former US envoy to Armenia, who was confirmed in December as Washington's new ambassador to Moscow.

Ryabkov said Russia has taken note of signals from the US that one of Tracy's tasks will be to "improve and normalize the conditions for the functioning of embassies.

"However, there remains "a big difference between what we and the Americans are suggesting," he added. On the fighting in Ukraine, he said Russia's "opponents continue to raise the stakes."He said all military equipment being sent to Ukraine by Western countries will be "crushed," vowing that Moscow will ensure that "the goals of the special military operation are achieved in any case."