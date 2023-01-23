UrduPoint.com

Talks On Problems In Bilateral Ties Will Continue With New US Envoy

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Talks on problems in bilateral ties will continue with new US envoy

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Russia will continue talks on problems in bilateral ties with the new US ambassador, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The new ambassador will arrive, apparently, and discussions on this topic will continue with her," Ryabkov said at a press briefing.

He was referring to Lynne Tracy, the former US envoy to Armenia, who was confirmed in December as Washington's new ambassador to Moscow.

Ryabkov said Russia has taken note of signals from the US that one of Tracy's tasks will be to "improve and normalize the conditions for the functioning of embassies.

"However, there remains "a big difference between what we and the Americans are suggesting," he added. On the fighting in Ukraine, he said Russia's "opponents continue to raise the stakes."He said all military equipment being sent to Ukraine by Western countries will be "crushed," vowing that Moscow will ensure that "the goals of the special military operation are achieved in any case."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Armenia December All From

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

2 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

1 hour ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

4 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.