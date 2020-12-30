Talks to avoid Spain-Gibraltar 'hard border' go down to wire

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Madrid and London were Tuesday negotiating against the clock to preserve the free movement of people across the border between Spain and Gibraltar once the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Although Britain reached a last-minute exit deal with the European Union on Christmas Eve, it does not cover Gibraltar, a tiny British territory on Spain's southern tip which is historically claimed by Madrid.

If no agreement is reached, there are serious concerns that a "hard border" would cause disruption for the workers and businesses on both sides of what will be a new border between Britain and the European Union.

"We will seek this agreement until the last minute," Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said Tuesday when asked about the talks, which also involve the Gibraltar government.

If there is no deal, Gibraltar will be "the only place where a hard Brexit is applied", which would lead to tighter border controls, she warned.

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Sunday he remained "optimistic" that an agreement will be reached.

Around 15,000 people live in Spain and work in Gibraltar, accounting for half of the territory's workforce centred mainly on the tourism and financial services sectors.

These cross-border workers will be exempt from border controls even if no agreement on free movement is reached as long as they have registered their status with Gibraltar by January 1.

Over 8,500 have so far signed up, according to the Spanish foreign minister.

But this would leave out the roughly 10 million tourists, mainly day-trippers from Spain, who visit Gibraltar each year, drawn in part by its duty-free shopping.

Along with gambling and offshore banking, tourism is a cornerstone of the economy for Gibraltar, one of the most prosperous regions in Europe which is home to 34,000 people.