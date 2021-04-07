UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks To Save Iran Nuclear Deal Get Off To Good Start

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Talks to save Iran nuclear deal get off to good start

Vienna, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran, Russia and the United States reacted positively Tuesday to the opening exchanges in a first day of talks in Vienna aimed at rescuing an international agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.

US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to reverse the decision of his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw from the landmark 2015 agreement, negotiated to ensure that Iran never developed a military nuclear programme.

And after Moscow gave a positive assessment of the opening of the talks earlier Tuesday Washington's reaction a little later was also upbeat. Iran too, described the opening talks as constructive.

"I can say that overall, the meeting was constructive," the head of the Iranian delegation, Abbas Araghchi, said in a video on Iranian broadcaster Irinn.

The United States was not present at those discussions because Iran has refused to meet the US delegation so long as its sanctions against Tehran remain in place.

The European Union is acting as an intermediary.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Vienna-based envoy to international organisations, said Tuesday's meeting between those parties still in the deal -- Iran, China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia -- had been "successful".

It would take time to restore the agreement, he said.

"The most important thing after today's meeting of the Joint Commission is that practical work towards achieving this goal has started," he tweeted.

"We do see this as a constructive and certainly welcome step," US State Department spokesman Ned price said of the talks a little later.

"It is a potentially useful step as we seek to determine what it is that the Iranians are prepared to do to return to compliance with the stringent limitations under the 2015 deal, and as a result what we might need to do to return to compliance ourselves," he added.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Price United States 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

8 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

8 hours ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

8 hours ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

10 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

8 hours ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.