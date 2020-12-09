UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks Under Way On 'provisional Agreement' On EU Budget: Polish President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Talks under way on 'provisional agreement' on EU budget: Polish president

Prague, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that the European Union was a step closer to avoiding vetoes by Warsaw and Budapest to its budget and a crucial virus rescue package.

"There is an outline of a provisional agreement on the EU budget and conditionality mechanism," Duda told reporters in the Czech capital Prague following talks with President Milos Zeman.

Warsaw and Budapest last month blocked the EU's 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.1-trillion) budget and virus rescue package over conditions tying funds to respect for the rule of law.

Related Topics

Budget European Union Prague Budapest Warsaw Agreement

Recent Stories

Admitting Israel as 10th member, UAE hosts virtual ..

5 minutes ago

GCC ministers discuss increasing free trade agreem ..

35 minutes ago

Champions League referee implicated in match-fixin ..

33 minutes ago

US stimulus plan helped stave off collapse

33 minutes ago

Nedaa, Airbus sign new partnership at GITEX

50 minutes ago

Iranian Official Says Nuclear Physicist Fakhrizade ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.