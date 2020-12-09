Talks under way on 'provisional agreement' on EU budget: Polish president

Prague, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that the European Union was a step closer to avoiding vetoes by Warsaw and Budapest to its budget and a crucial virus rescue package.

"There is an outline of a provisional agreement on the EU budget and conditionality mechanism," Duda told reporters in the Czech capital Prague following talks with President Milos Zeman.

Warsaw and Budapest last month blocked the EU's 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.1-trillion) budget and virus rescue package over conditions tying funds to respect for the rule of law.