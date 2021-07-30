UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks Under Way To End Fighting In Syria's Daraa: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Talks under way to end fighting in Syria's Daraa: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Ceasefire negotiations have started in Syria's southern province of Daraa after the deadliest flareup in three years killed 28 people, including 11 civilians, a war monitor said Friday.

The clashes on Thursday between government forces and rebel fighters marked one of the deadliest days of fighting in Syria in recent months.

They posed a fresh challenge to a Moscow-brokered truce that allowed rebels to stay in Daraa province after it was taken by the government in 2018.

On Friday, the two sides exchanged tit-for-tat machine gunfire but refrained from escalating attacks following talks to stop the fighting, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The negotiations between the Syrian army, security officials and a committee of Daraa residents formed in the wake of the clashes, came under pressure from Russia and it remains to be seen whether a ceasefire deal was reached, the monitor said.

Thursday's exchange started when the army launched a ground assault backed by artillery on Daraa al-Balad, a southern district of the provincial capital that is considered a hub for former rebel groups, the Observatory said.

In response, rebel fighters launched a broad counterattack, seizing several government positions across the province and capturing more than 40 troops and militiamen, it added.

The violence killed 28 people, including eight government fighters and nine gunmen affiliated with opposition groups.

Related Topics

Army Syria Exchange Russia Hub 2018 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

11 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

24 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

24 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

26 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.