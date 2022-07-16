Tamberi struggles, Felix swansong dream alive

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Italy's joint Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi avoided a shock early exit by scraping into the men's high jump after qualification at the World Athletics Championships on Friday.

There was no such drama on the track with American veteran Allyson Felix's hopes of a medalling swansong were kept alive as the US team went through to the final of the 4x400m mixed relay.

There was a historic first ever world medal for Peru as Kimberly Garcia Leon won the women's 20km race walk.

"This is the first medal for us at the world championships and I hope it won't be the last one," said the Peruvian, also entered into the 35km race walk.

The second medal event of the champs saw Toshikazu Yamanishi produce a brutal final kick to defend his world men's 20km race walk title.

In a Japanese 1-2, compatriot Koki Ikeda took silver, seven seconds off the winning pace, in a repeat of the result at March's World Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat.

Track legend Felix, 36, didn't race the morning round of the mixed relay. Instead a quartet made up of Elija Godwin, Kennedy Simon, Vernon Norwood and Wadeline Jonathas clocked a word lead of 3min 11.75sec to advance to the final (0250 GMT) where one of the women will cede their place to Felix.

Also qualifying for the final are the Netherlands, the Dominican Republic, Poland, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica and Nigeria, but all eyes will be on whether 11-time Olympic medallist Felix can sign off her career with a 19th world medal.

"Everything is an opportunity," said anchor leg Jonathas, who impressed as she tracked down Dutch runner Eveline Saalberg in the home stretch.

"We hope to do it again. It feels great to be home. We have been here before but it is a new event for many of us. We just want to do the best we can." Tamberi was involved in one of the signature moments of last year's Tokyo Olympics when he shared gold with friend and rival Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar.

But Tamberi made hard work of qualifying in the searing sun at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, in the first day of action of the championships which run until July 24.

The Italian needed three attempts at both 2.25 and 2.28m, each time dramatically slumping to the mat in sheer relief after finally clearing the bar.

"It was very difficult today. I expected to have some trouble because of many things going on, but I got into the final in the end because I knew I could land it and I knew how much I worked for it," said Tamberi.

"Even if I had to jump 2.25 in a third attempt and the 2.28 with the third attempt and I am not happy about my technique, I am happy that I am in the final and maybe I can show something on Monday." Barshim had no such troubles, smoothly progressing to Monday's final in his bid to nail a third consecutive world title.

"I'm counting on all my experience," said Barshim, who has competed very little this season.

"It feels good to go out there and perform. The job today was to make it to the final. I have done that so I am happy now. I am ready to fight in the final."