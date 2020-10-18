UrduPoint.com
Tampa Bay Rays Beat Astros To Reach Second World Series

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

Tampa Bay Rays beat Astros to reach second World Series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Randy Arozarena clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning and Charlie Morton worked 5 2/3 solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays advanced to their second World Series in club history on Saturday with a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros.

Mike Zunino also slugged an early home run as the Rays recovered from the shock of being in a winner-take-all showdown after cruising to victories in the first three games of the American League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego.

Saturday's game seven win allowed the Rays to salvage their season and prevent the Astros from becoming just the second team in Major League Baseball history to storm back from a 3-0 deficit.

