Tanak cuts Rovanpera lead in Rally of Croatia

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Young Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera retained the lead of the Rally of Croatia on Saturday morning but the Estonian Ott Tanak closed the gap to just over 16 seconds.

Rovanpera, 21, ended Friday over a minute ahead of Thierry Neuville but both drivers suffered setbacks to allow Tanak, the 2019 world champion, to launch his charge.

Rovanpera was on the defensive all morning and when his Toyota suffered a puncture on the 11th stage, the penultimate of the session, he dropped almost 55sec to Tanak, who took the win.

After the morning's four stages, Rovanpera led Tanak in a Hyundai by 16.8sec, with Craig Breen in a Ford third at 57.8sec.

"You have to be lucky with punctures in a rally like this," said Rovanpera. "And you also have to score big points on Sunday," he added, hinting at increased caution on Saturday afternoon.