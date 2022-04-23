UrduPoint.com

Tanak Cuts Rovanpera Lead In Rally Of Croatia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Tanak cuts Rovanpera lead in Rally of Croatia

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Young Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera retained the lead of the Rally of Croatia on Saturday morning but the Estonian Ott Tanak closed the gap to just over 16 seconds.

Rovanpera, 21, ended Friday over a minute ahead of Thierry Neuville but both drivers suffered setbacks to allow Tanak, the 2019 world champion, to launch his charge.

Rovanpera was on the defensive all morning and when his Toyota suffered a puncture on the 11th stage, the penultimate of the session, he dropped almost 55sec to Tanak, who took the win.

After the morning's four stages, Rovanpera led Tanak in a Hyundai by 16.8sec, with Craig Breen in a Ford third at 57.8sec.

"You have to be lucky with punctures in a rally like this," said Rovanpera. "And you also have to score big points on Sunday," he added, hinting at increased caution on Saturday afternoon.

Related Topics

World Driver Young Lead Craig Croatia Sunday 2019 All Toyota Ford Hyundai

Recent Stories

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi ..

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

6 minutes ago
 FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for ..

FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for its employees

6 minutes ago
 11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punj ..

11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturd ..

Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister Iri ..

8 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over ..

CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over fire incident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.