Tanak leads Rally of Italy ahead of Sordo and Ogier

Olbia, Italy, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Ott Tanak was in control of the Rally of Italy at the halfway point on Friday, leading the race in Sardinia ahead of Dani Sordo and Sebastien Ogier.

Hyundai driver Tanak recorded the best times in each of Friday morning's four stages and is ahead of Sordo by 16.9sec, with seven-time world champion Ogier 18.7sec behind Tanak.

Ogier currently leads the overall standings with 94 points, nine ahead of Elfyn Evans and 24 in front of Tanak.

A further four special stages will be run later on Friday, with another eight to come on Saturday.

The rally ends on Sunday with three special stages plus a climatic power stage in which additional championship points will be up for grabs.

Provisional standings from the Rally of Italy in Sardinia after special stage four on Friday:1. Ott Tanak-Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 44mins 27.4sec, 2. Dani Sordo-Borja Rozada (ESP/Hyundai) at 16.9sec, 3. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Toyota) 18.7, 4. Thierry Neuville-Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL/Hyundai) 35.1, 5. Takamoto Katsuta-Daniel Barritt (JPN-GBR/Toyota) 40.3, 6. Elfyn Evans-Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 41.5, 7. Gus Greensmith-Eliot Edmondson (GBR-IRL/M-Sport Ford) 1min 10.9sec, 8. Pierre-Louis Loubet-Vincent Landais (FRA/Hyundai) 1:42.1, 9. Mads Ostberg-Torsten Eriksen (NOR/Citroen C3) 2:05.8. Best times in special stages: Tänak 4 (ES1 to ES4)